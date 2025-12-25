© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beirut Lebanon Christmas Walk 2024 And Walking in Deir el-Qamar Batroun Byblos Cities
Lilian The Guide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4w5R9fzRXk
كيف وضع شوارع لبنان حالياً بعد الحرب؟ هل لبنان امان؟ كيف اجواء الاعياد في بيروت؟
What is the current situation in Lebanon’s streets after the war? Is Lebanon safe? How is the holiday atmosphere in Beirut?
I visited the capital, Beirut, Deir el-Qamar, Batroun, and the city of Byblos