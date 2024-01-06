Anti-Democracy Party

Dark Brandon Strikes Again
* ‘Democracy Is On The Ballot’: in leftspeak, the d-word is code for mob rule.
* Hey Joe — who’s the authoritarian, autocrat, despot, dictator, fascist, nazi, totalitarian and/or tyrant?
* Let’s go Brandon!
The full segment plus accompanying interview with Ret. Green Beret Joe Kent is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (5 January 2024)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6344353654112
