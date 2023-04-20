https://gettr.com/post/p2ewcqga5e1

04/19/2023 【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Mr. Miles Guo: There are so many of our NFSC fellow fighters and people with conscience within the CCP system, and the force behind us far exceeds your imagination. Every second of my time in prison will become the asset of eliminating the CCP, the bullet, and the power to destroy the CCP. Therefore, it is not a time to shed tears but to unite and act together.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/19/2023 【419事件六周年】郭文贵先生：共产党体制内有很多我们新中国联邦的战友和有良知的人，这些背后的力量远远超出你们的想象。七哥在监狱中的每一秒都将成为灭共的资本和消灭共产党的子弹和力量。所以现在不是流眼泪的时候，而是团结起来一起行动的时候。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



