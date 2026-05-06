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THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: Christian Pastors Told In 'Secret Meeting' To Prepare For Alien Arrival-MAY 6 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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Influential Christian pastors are now being told to “prepare” their congregations for shocking government revelations about UFOs, extraterrestrials, non-human materials and alleged alien beings that could cause some professing Christians to question the Bible itself. Want to know what that sounds like to me? Like a major psyop is coming down the pike, much like the one Jesus warns us about in Matthew 24. “And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.” Matthew 24:4 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, according to a report in the Daily Mail, Tennessee evangelist, author and Bible teacher Perry Stone said that a small group of pastors with large audiences in the Christian community were recently invited to a secret meeting with United States intelligence officials. The purpose of that meeting, according to Stone, was to prepare religious leaders for the possible release of government information involving UFOs, spacecraft and beings allegedly “not from this planet.” Pentecostal pastor Alan DiDio has been sounding a nearly identical prophetic alarm: that UFO disclosure, alien obsession, AI, the Antichrist system, and “non-human intelligence” are converging into a last-days deception aimed directly at the Church. It is worth noting that many of the pastors now warning the Church about UFO disclosure and alien deception are coming from the Charismatic and Pentecostal side of the aisle, the same stream of modern Christianity that has long emphasized dreams, visions, prophetic words, signs, wonders and supernatural manifestations. That makes this moment especially revealing: even those accustomed to talking about the supernatural are now warning that the coming UFO disclosure narrative may become a direct challenge to the Bible itself. But the Bible believer does not need Charismatic prophecy to explain UFO disclosure. We have the more sure word of prophecy, and that Book has already told us about seducing spirits, doctrines of devils, lying wonders, principalities, powers, and strong delusion. Today we tell you everything you need to know about the coming UFO & alien discosure and the Church.

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