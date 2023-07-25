This Is Going To Be The End Of Joe Biden's Political Career: Peter Schweizer
Peter Schweizer on Life, Liberty and Levin. “But this is a critical turning point, Mark. I'm very encouraged. If you look at the public opinion polls, opinions are shifting on this on what the Biden's are doing and I think this is going to be the end of Joe Biden's political career.”
https://twitter.com/Snap1967Ginger/status/1683487053135134721?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.