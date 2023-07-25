Create New Account
This Is Going To Be The End Of Joe Biden's Political Career: Peter Schweizer
channel image
GalacticStorm
2068 Subscribers
106 views
Published Yesterday

Peter Schweizer on Life, Liberty and Levin. “But this is a critical turning point, Mark. I'm very encouraged. If you look at the public opinion polls, opinions are shifting on this on what the Biden's are doing and I think this is going to be the end of Joe Biden's political career.”


https://twitter.com/Snap1967Ginger/status/1683487053135134721?s=20

Keywords
white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemecongress investigation

