'L!fę FørÇę

Feel the weight of what I know pressing down

Burning deep inside my beating heart

I’m just one soul what can I do on my own ?

Don’t know the end but I know where to start

It’s all a test I’m sure

Bringing out the best in all our

Life force it just keeps on burning

Always chasing dreams don’t wake me

Life force it just keeps on burning

Always chasing dreams

I never thought I’d see this in my time

Under a spell good folk are hypnotoized

Souls are burning in the media fire

The only virus crawling through their minds

I try to wake them up

But they all refuse to look

Life force it just keeps on burning

Always chasing dreams don’t wake me

Life force it just keeps on burning

Always chasing dreams