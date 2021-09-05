'L!fę FørÇę

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'L!fę FørÇę
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11 views • September 05, 2021
Feel the weight of what I know pressing down
Burning deep inside my beating heart
I’m just one soul what can I do on my own ?
Don’t know the end but I know where to start
It’s all a test I’m sure
Bringing out the best in all our
Life force it just keeps on burning
Always chasing dreams don’t wake me
Life force it just keeps on burning
Always chasing dreams
I never thought I’d see this in my time
Under a spell good folk are hypnotoized
Souls are burning in the media fire
The only virus crawling through their minds
I try to wake them up
But they all refuse to look
Life force it just keeps on burning
Always chasing dreams don’t wake me
Life force it just keeps on burning
Always chasing dreams
Burning deep inside my beating heart
I’m just one soul what can I do on my own ?
Don’t know the end but I know where to start
It’s all a test I’m sure
Bringing out the best in all our
Life force it just keeps on burning
Always chasing dreams don’t wake me
Life force it just keeps on burning
Always chasing dreams
I never thought I’d see this in my time
Under a spell good folk are hypnotoized
Souls are burning in the media fire
The only virus crawling through their minds
I try to wake them up
But they all refuse to look
Life force it just keeps on burning
Always chasing dreams don’t wake me
Life force it just keeps on burning
Always chasing dreams
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