U.S. GOVERNMENT: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, PART 4 OF 13, RFK ─ THE MAGIC KITCHEN PANTRY
-- Philip Melanson: "[A]ny bullet in the doorframe is proof that two guns were fired." FBI veteran William Bailey confirms the presence of bullet holes in the wood. "[T]hey were bullet holes. I've seen bullet holes in wood before. I looked into these holes. . . . They were definitely not nail holes. There appeared to be objects inside." (And later:) "I personally observed in that center divider . . . two bullet holes. . . . I looked at them very closely. I did observe what appeared to be the base of a bullet in each hole." LAPD photographer Charles Collier: "A bullet hole looks like a bullet hole if you've photographed enough of them." Police officers Lamoreaux, MacArthur, Rolon, and Beringer all witnessed bullet holes. Sergeant Raymond Rolon: "One of the investigators pointed to a hole in the doorframe and said, 'We just pulled a bullet out of here.'"

https://www.raftd.org/

governmentdemocracyrfk assassination

