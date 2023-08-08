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Kaboom...8 Million Tons of Wheat Gone...August 7th 2023 -- TURKEY
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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375 views • August 08, 2023

More destruction of the world food supply...


TURKEY- a powerful explosion has destroyed The Turkish Grain depot.

This holds up to 8 million tons of wheat, barley, legumes, chickpeas and lentils and has been highly stocked to lessen the impact of war.


Extremely bad news for citizens!


TURKEY- a powerful explosion has destroyed The Turkish Grain silos

https://greekcitytimes.com/2023/08/08/turkey-a-powerful-explosion-has-destroyed-the-turkish-grain-silos/


👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


Chad Crawford

https://www.youtube.com/@chadcrawford1502/videos

David Albert Yates UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Valerich77

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos


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Keywords
vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21dewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoax
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