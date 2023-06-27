Scott LoBaido throws pizza at NYC City Hall: “Give us Pizza or Give Us Death”😂

Patriot artist @ScottLoBaido throws pizza at NYC City Hall after Dems announce plans to crackdown on coal & wood fired pizza ovens
Pizza for the Mayer.... As he throws slices, he yells “give us pizza or give us death”😂
Why would NYC destroy the last good thing they have?!
#NYPizzaParty
source:
https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1673404059204591621?s=20
