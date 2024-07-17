JACK SMITH WAS APPOINTED ILLEGALLY! ☭ [CHEVRON DEFERENCE KAPUTSKI]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Reagan Attorney General Edwin Meese submits a brief to the Supreme Court arguing Jack Smith was illegally appointed as "Special Counsel" and the prosecution against Trump is invalid. Citing the Appointments Clause, Meese argues that Garland overstepped his authority and the entire Special Counsel's office should be considered disqualified.
