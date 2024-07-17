BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JACK SMITH WAS APPOINTED ILLEGALLY! ☭ [CHEVRON DEFERENCE KAPUTSKI]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
70 views • 9 months ago

Former Reagan Attorney General Edwin Meese submits a brief to the Supreme Court arguing Jack Smith was illegally appointed as "Special Counsel" and the prosecution against Trump is invalid. Citing the Appointments Clause, Meese argues that Garland overstepped his authority and the entire Special Counsel's office should be considered disqualified.


#Trump #Trial #SpecialCounsel


Source: https://gab.com/Carole63/posts/112779094256120890


Thumbnail: https://rumble.com/v42sbw5-jack-smiths-illegal-appointment-former-ag-says-prosecution-invalid-in-scotu.html

Keywords
merrick garlandjack smithmulti pronged offensivechevron deferenceedwin meeseappointments clause
