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CovidHoax: UK Official Admits - Lockdowns For “Social Control”
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80 views • August 03, 2021
It was NEVER about a virus (not isolated and proven to exist), & never about your health - it is for social control, medical tyranny, depopulation, #GreatReset #Event201 #Agenda2030 and global communist takeover
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HighWire
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HighWire
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