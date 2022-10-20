COLLAPSE OF THE UNITED KINGDOM! - Liz Truss RESIGNS! - Pound CRASHES! - End Of An Empire!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the collapse of the United Kingdom as Liz Truss resigns after only 45 days, the pound has collapsed 40% over the year and we are seeing countless currencies cratering as the world gets ready for the biggest, transhumanist, technocratic shift in history as globalists come in with every excuse possible for the Great Reset.
It is clear that the global currency system is meant to collapse to bring in the new world reserve currency. BRICS.
The new currency based on a basket of currencies including China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia and more will be cashless and will likely have control mechanisms in place to force upon the masses a social credit and carbon credit system utilizing the controlled collapse of the energy grid and supply chain as an excuse.
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