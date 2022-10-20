Create New Account
Bill Daniel Topic, Identifying Toxic Mold
Just recently Robert and I were made aware that our symptoms could be associated with mold toxicity. In order to get better, we need to make sure our environment is mold free and safe for us to start the detox process. Because I did not know who to trust, I reached out to my friend Bill Daniel of Hound Dog Home Inspection. I was grateful to learn that he is also a licensed mold assessor. I was so impressed with his services that I asked if he would share what we need to know about mold in our homes. And he said Yes!

