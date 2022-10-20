Bill Daniel Topic, Identifying Toxic Mold

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom
@LMRSclassroom
Just recently Robert and I were made aware that our symptoms could be associated with mold toxicity. In order to get better, we need to make sure our environment is mold free and safe for us to start the detox process. Because I did not know who to trust, I reached out to my friend Bill Daniel of Hound Dog Home Inspection. I was grateful to learn that he is also a licensed mold assessor. I was so impressed with his services that I asked if he would share what we need to know about mold in our homes. And he said Yes!
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AT:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f
Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together!
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ma77xQZj1gg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.