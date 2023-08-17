A Fire So Strong that People Felt the Heat Two Miles Offshore of Maui





Trilogy Excursions owner Riley Coon says people in Maui are shocked and angered by the fires on that island. Coon and his employees used their boating company to assist others during the tragedy.





