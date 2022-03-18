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Justice Is Riding The Seal is Broken
Resistance Chicks
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166 views • March 18, 2022
Original Title: "What is the Battle? A Singular Unified Victory"
Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2022/02/what-is-battle-singular-unified-victory.html
Justice Is Riding The Seal Has Been Broken. God is rolling up everything the Federal Reserve Did with Rockefeller like a scroll. Every mountain means government. The heavens means Satanic Leadership over the Nations.
Revelation 6:14-17
New International Version
14 The heavens receded like a scroll being rolled up, and every mountain and island was removed from its place.

15 Then the kings of the earth, the princes, the generals, the rich, the mighty, and everyone else, both slave and free, hid in caves and among the rocks of the mountains. 16 They called to the mountains and the rocks, “Fall on us and hide us[a] from the face of him who sits on the throne and from the wrath of the Lamb! 17 For the great day of their wrath has come, and who can withstand it?”
Jesus, His Word, His punishments: Bring Healing to the nations. For God can not sin, God can not lie. God is just and fair a respecter of no person.
What is the Battle? We need a singular unified Victory. Only God can fix this. Call out to God with one voice according to James 5:4 If we ask anything according to his will, the Bible we will receive an affirmative, (yes), answer to our prayer from God.
There was never public education, gas, oil or Cars. Resistance Chicks have an opening commercial: Faith, Family, Farm, Freedom. Independence. God told man to use gold and silver coins only, God created Horses for Transportation. This we know: all of us must repent. Go back to your great great grand daddies land start farming again, live moral lives according to the Bible.
LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below! On Facebook, Clout Hub, DLive, Twitch, Friday on Brighteon 6:00pm
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.



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E-mail: [email protected]

Some of our shorter clips can be found and edited by ELTV Reel On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/ELTV Support them on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/eltv_reel

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.
Keywords
healthnewslibertypoliticshealingfarminghomeschoolingreconciliationrevelation 6news commentaryhorticulturegold and silver coinschristian world viewoil and winejesus christ knownend of slaverywhat is the battle a singular unified victoryend of richblack horse justicejust scales and balances1 silver dime 1 flour sack1 silver dime 3 flour sacks barleythe anointed the blood of jesusconstitutional moneyhorses are our transportation
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