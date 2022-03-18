Justice Is Riding The Seal is Broken

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Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2022/02/what-is-battle-singular-unified-victory.html
Justice Is Riding The Seal Has Been Broken. God is rolling up everything the Federal Reserve Did with Rockefeller like a scroll. Every mountain means government. The heavens means Satanic Leadership over the Nations.
Revelation 6:14-17
New International Version
14 The heavens receded like a scroll being rolled up, and every mountain and island was removed from its place.
15 Then the kings of the earth, the princes, the generals, the rich, the mighty, and everyone else, both slave and free, hid in caves and among the rocks of the mountains. 16 They called to the mountains and the rocks, “Fall on us and hide us[a] from the face of him who sits on the throne and from the wrath of the Lamb! 17 For the great day of their wrath has come, and who can withstand it?”
Jesus, His Word, His punishments: Bring Healing to the nations. For God can not sin, God can not lie. God is just and fair a respecter of no person.
What is the Battle? We need a singular unified Victory. Only God can fix this. Call out to God with one voice according to James 5:4 If we ask anything according to his will, the Bible we will receive an affirmative, (yes), answer to our prayer from God.
There was never public education, gas, oil or Cars. Resistance Chicks have an opening commercial: Faith, Family, Farm, Freedom. Independence. God told man to use gold and silver coins only, God created Horses for Transportation. This we know: all of us must repent. Go back to your great great grand daddies land start farming again, live moral lives according to the Bible.
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