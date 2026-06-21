💥A FAB-1500 guided bomb was used against Ukrainian militants retreating from Krasny Liman

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💥🇺🇦 A Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 struck Ukrainian militants retreating from Krasny Liman with a FAB-1500 guided bomb.
The target was an abandoned resort near the settlement of Shchurovo, which the Ukrainians had been using as a temporary deployment point.
The strike killed up to 30 soldiers from the AFU's 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade.
Also:
💥🇺🇦 FAB-500 bomb strikes on an AFU UAV command post near the settlement of Svetloye, along with a Kh-39 LMUR guided missile strike on a second AFU UAV command post near Nizhnyaya Zhuravka, in Kharkov Region's Borovsky district near the Krasny Liman front.