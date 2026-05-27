Study: The Covid-19 vaccine increases depression 500x, schizophrenia 300x, suicidal ideation 150x

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Nicolas Hulscher, MPH posted this video clip on X on May 23, 2026, noting that:
https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2058164550352969985
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Over 70% of humanity underwent a chemical lobotomy masquerading as “vaccination.”
Two of our studies found 146 brain, spinal cord, and psychiatric CDC/ FDA safety signals were BREACHED with the mRNA shots:
Prion disease — 847× more likely vs. flu shot
Brain clots – 3,000× more likely
Psychosis – 440× more likely
Dementia – 140× more likely
Suicidal thoughts – 150× more likely
Schizophrenia – 315× more likely
Depression – 530× more likely
Homicidal ideation – 25× more likely
Herpes zoster meningitis — 1,200× more likely
Toxic encephalopathy — 157× more likely
Brain abscess — 120× more likely
Violent behavior – 80× more likely
Cognitive decline – 115× more likely
Delusions – 50× more likely
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The mRNA shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier, allowing mRNA, amyloidogenic spike proteins, and pathogens to penetrate the brain and spinal cord — an outcome consistent with the skyrocketing rates of cognitive decline now seen across the world.
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More about this in a tweet posted here:
https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2058164889818984750
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The study that Nicolas refers to which is titled "Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Conditions" is posted here:
https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2090
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Another study about this which is titled "COVID-19 mRNA vaccination: implications for the central nervous system" is posed here:
https://www.msjonline.org/index.php/ijrms/article/view/15969/10089
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