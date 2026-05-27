Study: The Covid-19 vaccine increases depression 500x, schizophrenia 300x, suicidal ideation 150x

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH posted this video clip on X on May 23, 2026, noting that:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2058164550352969985

----------------

Over 70% of humanity underwent a chemical lobotomy masquerading as “vaccination.”

Two of our studies found 146 brain, spinal cord, and psychiatric CDC/ FDA safety signals were BREACHED with the mRNA shots:

Prion disease — 847× more likely vs. flu shot

Brain clots – 3,000× more likely

Psychosis – 440× more likely

Dementia – 140× more likely

Suicidal thoughts – 150× more likely

Schizophrenia – 315× more likely

Depression – 530× more likely

Homicidal ideation – 25× more likely

Herpes zoster meningitis — 1,200× more likely

Toxic encephalopathy — 157× more likely

Brain abscess — 120× more likely

Violent behavior – 80× more likely

Cognitive decline – 115× more likely

Delusions – 50× more likely

------------------

The mRNA shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier, allowing mRNA, amyloidogenic spike proteins, and pathogens to penetrate the brain and spinal cord — an outcome consistent with the skyrocketing rates of cognitive decline now seen across the world.

__

More about this in a tweet posted here:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2058164889818984750

__

The study that Nicolas refers to which is titled "Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Conditions" is posted here:

https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2090

__

Another study about this which is titled "COVID-19 mRNA vaccination: implications for the central nervous system" is posed here:

https://www.msjonline.org/index.php/ijrms/article/view/15969/10089

-----------------------

Mirrored - Fat News

-----------------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!