Kash Patel BOMBSHELL: How Republicans Will PROSECUTE Hunter And GUARANTEE Steve Bannon Walks FREE

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Kash Patel joins The Benny Show to talk about the persecution of Steve Bannon, what can be done to save him, and his predictions for what will happen to Hunter Biden.
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