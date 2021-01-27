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The Decision On Timing Was Left To Trump, Decision Was Made, Message Sent
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670 views • January 27, 2021
X22 Report
Ep. 2388b: The Decision On Timing Was Left To Trump, Decision Was Made, Message Sent
The [DS]/MSM are now pushing forward with the impeachment. They did not get the votes for the conviction. Trump sent some messages and Flynn is confirming that their is a plan in place. Trump was given the decision on timing and he made the decision during the rally. Buckle up because we are about to see fireworks.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2388b: The Decision On Timing Was Left To Trump, Decision Was Made, Message Sent
The [DS]/MSM are now pushing forward with the impeachment. They did not get the votes for the conviction. Trump sent some messages and Flynn is confirming that their is a plan in place. Trump was given the decision on timing and he made the decision during the rally. Buckle up because we are about to see fireworks.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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