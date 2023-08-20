Mike Adams says they are going to steal the land in Lahaina. He also said the US rigged the election in 1959 so they could steal the Islands of Hawaii - I was 9 nine years old that year - Part B

My Dad also played basketball when he was in the Marine Core. He must have been really good to having made that team. He was quite an athelete actually. He taught my older brother and I how to body surf . We grew up in Belmont Shore, Long Beach. It was and still is a nice little beach town.

By the way, I have decided to rent, rather than sell, our Nature Lodge big house here in Medellin. I am going to try to rent it at $4000 per month USD : it is 3 stories 5 bedrooms and 5 private baths in a gated community in Medellin. If you have any interest , you can send me an e mail at: [email protected]. My son and I will move down to the new house we just built on our half acre lot.

