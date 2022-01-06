© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EFFECT OF GRAPHENE OXIDE ON MYOCYTES WHEN STIMULATED BY EXTERNAL ELECTROMAGNETIC WAVES 720
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • January 06, 2022
EFFECT OF GRAPHENE OXIDE ON MYOCYTES WHEN STIMULATED BY EXTERNAL ELECTROMAGNETIC WAVES 720
Mirror. Source
Effect of graphene oxide on myocytes when stimulated by external electromagnetic waves https://rumble.com/vs0ro9-effect-of-graphene-oxide-on-myocytes-when-stimulated-by-external-electromag.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/myocytes.html When excited by external electromagnetic fields, such as waves emitted by 5G antennas, graphene oxide causes changes in heart rate. As La Quinta Columna has been explaining for quite some time now, this would be one of the main reasons why cases of arrhythmias, heart attacks, and strokes have increased
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
Mirror. Source
Effect of graphene oxide on myocytes when stimulated by external electromagnetic waves https://rumble.com/vs0ro9-effect-of-graphene-oxide-on-myocytes-when-stimulated-by-external-electromag.html
Quote: "More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/myocytes.html When excited by external electromagnetic fields, such as waves emitted by 5G antennas, graphene oxide causes changes in heart rate. As La Quinta Columna has been explaining for quite some time now, this would be one of the main reasons why cases of arrhythmias, heart attacks, and strokes have increased
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.