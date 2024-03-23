Create New Account
A video from the Hotel Room where the Attackers Lived - Crocus Hall Attack
A video from the hotel room where the Attackers lived.

⚡️More than 200 people could have been in the concert hall moments before the roof collapsed - media
According to sources, security officers came to this conclusion after viewing surveillance cameras.

❗️All four direct perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Crocus were detained; they tried to escape towards Ukraine, Putin said

Terrorists face retribution and oblivion, they have no future - Putin


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

