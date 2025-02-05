Barbara O'Neill - Gut Health, Fatigue & Irritable Bowel - Life At Its Best - Session 4 of 4 (01.04.2018)

Barbara O’Neill, author, educator, qualified naturopath and nutritionist, is also an international speaker on natural self-healing. She has raised eight children and is a specialist in women’s and children’s health.





Barbara is passionate about good health and natural healing. She believes in giving the body optimum conditions in order for it to heal itself.





Fountain In The City

Saturday | 2PM & 3.20PM

UTS Building 5, Lecture Theatre 5B.01.11

Quay Street, Haymarket, Sydney

Website: http://fountaininthecity.com/

Facebook: www. facebook.com/fountaininthecity





Barbara O'Neills Lectures and Interviews https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowers

Barbara O'Neills Followers Chat https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowersChat

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted





Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947





https://barbaraoneill.com/

https://www.selfhealbydesign.com/

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hrZjg04e8w





This is used under Fair Use for educational and instructive purposes only.