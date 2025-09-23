© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-UK MEP Godfrey Bloom demolishes the man-made global warming narrative in the EU Parliament.
"The whole thing's a sham—this bogus hypothesis, this ridiculous nonsense that man-made CO₂ is causing global warming."
"Isn't this really just about the state being able to get its hand in ordinary people's trouser pocket to steal yet more tax from them?"
"Isn't this all about political control?"
"Enough, please, before we damage irrevocably the global economy."
