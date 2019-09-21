What is CBD? The Amazing Benefits of CBD Oil by Thomas DeLauer

WHAT IS CBD? CBD stands for cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive component of cannabis. CBD doesn't create a "high" like THC. But it provides many therapeutic benefits by working on different receptors within the body. It goes a lot deeper than the fact that it's just not THC. There's a lot that goes on in the body.



How do these endocannabinoid receptors work within the body? We have two different receptors. We have CB1 and CB2, and these are all throughout the body. They're not just in the brain. They're not just affecting the psychoactive portion of the body. They are affecting the brain, but also even more so, throughout the course of the body, in our inflammatory system, in our immune system.



CB1 is found mostly in the brain. It effects your mood. It effects emotion. It effects a lot of things when it comes down to your appetite, even coordination, movement and pain.



And then we have CB2. CB2 works on the body, works on inflammation, works on the immune system, and there is a correlation between CB1 and CB2. They communicate, of course. But one is more so for the brain and one is more so for the immune system and for the body.



But CBD oil does not directly affect CB1 nor CB2 receptors. What it does is it influences the body to naturally utilize more of its naturally occurring endocannabinoids. Endocannabinoids are things that our body can create. Whether our body uses them is a completely different story. So, CBD oil influences the body to utilize more of the endocannabinoids that are already existing.