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It is time to standup against the crimes against humanity of the CDC, FDA, Fauci, and Gates
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37 views • April 09, 2021
It is time to standup against the crimes against humanity of the CDC, FDA, Fauci, and Gates or humanity as we know it may never be the same. We must not acquiesce to this fake pandemic and the masks, lockdowns, PCR tests, and a vaccine that is neither safe nor effective! Also, be sure to check out our new section on doctor saputo.com Making the Right Choice About the Covid 19 Vaccine at https://doctorsaputo.com/a/making-the-right-choice-about-the-covid-19-vaccine
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