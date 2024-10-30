It Must Be Tough To Believe In: Covid, Jabs, Trump, Fox News, & The Voting System!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most of the people I interact have their hearts in the right place. They just want their old country back.
Unfortunately they're kept in a fantasy bubble and they can't seem to break out. The people now lecturing me about why I'm the problem if I don't vote are the same ones who wore masks everywhere they went. They dutifully jabbed themselves right into the hospital. Etc etc.
They're also telling me that when the globalists "run another pandemic," they don't believe the public will be compliant. Huh??? 🤡🤪🤯🤡😯😱
And if I don't vote Trump? Well I'm just an asshole and the reason everything is screwed up! 🤪🤯
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
