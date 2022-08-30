China Creating ‘Considerable Unease’ in Australia With the Activities in Solomon Islands

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https://gnews.org/post/p1eyx1448
08/27/2022 John Blaxland (Professor of International Security, Australian National University): Solomon Islands selling some particularly resource-rich and port facility capabilities to Chinese interests. There is considerable unease in Australia about this and an overwhelming spike in the level of concern about China’s adversarial ambitions and its intentions because of the geostrategic significance of the Solomon Islands