Prepare for a Global Pandemic

Coronavirus Update: 44,000 Infected! The number of coronavirus cases is probably ten times higher than what is being reported by Chinese authorities. Researchers say the pandemic will continue to spread rapidly across China’s major cities, peaking in “late April or early May” with “150,000 new cases” every day. Meanwhile the infection has already began spreading inside the United States as the CDC has now confirmed cases in AZ, CA, IL and WA.-----------------------Jesus said: “My people, you have pictures of the Georgia Guidestones that have the commandments of the one world people on large stones in eight languages. Their first statement speaks about keeping the population at or below 500 million, which means they want to drastically reduce the population from 7.5 billion people down to 500 million people. This mass killing would require a famine, some nuclear wars, or a pandemic virus. You can be sure the devil is behind this plan because he hates man. Pray for My protection at My refuges when your lives will be in danger.”Thursday, August 29, 2019