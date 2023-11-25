THE COMING WAR ON CHINA - United States vs China - Brewing Conflict - Political Documentary

From award winning journalist John Pilger, reveals what the news doesn't - that the world's greatest military power, the United States, and the world's second economic power, China, both nuclear-armed, may well be on the road to war.China vs. United States - From award winning journalist John Pilger, reveals what the news doesn't - that the world's greatest military power, the United States, and the world's second economic power, China, both nuclear-armed, may well be on the road to war. China vs. United States (2016) Director: John Pilger Writers: John Pilger Stars: Franklin Blaisdell, James Bradley, Bruce Cumings Genre: Documentary, History Country: United Kingdom Language: English Also Known As: The Coming War on China Release Date: December 5, 2016 (United Kingdom) Filming Location: Marshall Islands(Airview of the Bikini Islands) Synopsis: The Coming War on China is John Pilger's 60th film for ITV. Pilger reveals what the news doesn't - that the United States and the world's second economic power, China (both nuclear armed) are on the road to war. Pilger's film is a warning and an inspiring story of resistance. Reviews: "Seasoned journalist John Pilger casts a light on the amount of US Naval Bases situated around China and the amount of warships pointing in their direction, and the globally catastrophic consequences this hostility could create. He charts the shameful, untold history of the US army's activities on the Marshall Islands in the South Pacific, where they were lied to about chemical testing and the terrible consequences it's had years later, as well as revealing how General Mao may not have been the monster the imperialist west made him out to be. China is certainly the main contender looking to take it's shot at being top boy on the world stage, from trade to military might, but it seems the almighty US of A doesn't want to go down without a fight, and, knowing its enemy, is aggressively trying to keep it in its place. At least that's the picture that director John Pilger is trying to portray, and although he offers alternative viewpoints to speak their mind, it's clear throughout which country he thinks is most to blame for this feud. At any rate, he's certainly produced something that is a contrary assault on the western media's presentation of Chinese life under a 'communist' regime. Pilger highlights what could only be described as one of the US's dirty little secrets, questionable testing on minuscule little islands tucked out of sight off the coast of China, where untold damage was inflicted in pursuit of a rich, powerful countries aggressive expansion. Not being familiar with any of his work before, it's hard to know if any political affiliation is swaying his views, but he's certainly created a well researched and eye opening documentary that just about manages to excuse the just under two hour running time. An absorbing and, ultimately, chilling account of what may be to come." - written by "wellthatswhatithinkanyway" on IMDb.com Also Known As (AKA): (original title) The Coming War on China Australia The Coming War on China Canada The Coming War on China(English) France The Coming War on China Germany The Coming War on China Italy The Coming War on China Japan 中国脅威論 米国の東アジア戦略(Japanese) Netherlands The Coming War on China Philippines The Coming War on China(English) Poland The Coming War on China South Korea 더 커밍 워 온 차이나 Spain La guerra que viene contra China Sweden The Coming War on China United Kingdom The Coming War On China United States The Coming War on China

