Risks of Statin Drugs and Misconceptions About Cholesterol — Interview with Dr. Duane Graveline

2011 Interview
- Dr. Graveline shares his powerful story about how the drug Lipitor caused him severe global transient amnesia, which is what brought him out of retirement to investigate statins.
- There have been thousands of cases of transient global amnesia and other types of cognitive damage associated with statin use, reported to the FDA’s MedWatch site.
- It is believed that statin drugs damage your brain by creating a cholesterol deficiency; insufficient cholesterol results in your brain not having the raw materials it needs to make biochemicals critical for memory and cognitive function, including coenzyme Q10 and dolichols.
- Dolichols carry the genetic instructions from your DNA to help create specific proteins in your body, which are crucial for cognitive function, emotions and moods—a shortage of dolichols can have disastrous results, including depression, aggression, and suicide.
- If you take a statin, it’s very important to supplement with Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) or ubiquinol, which helps offset some of the adverse effects; several other nutritional strategies are discussed.
