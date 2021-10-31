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News coverage of 2003 blackout in New York City: ABC7
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50 views • October 31, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OI5Q-WFnGlw | "New Yorkers endured about 30 hours without power when the United States experienced its worst blackout ever August 14, 2003.
About 50 million people lost power on August 14, 2003, when a tree branch touching high-power transmission lines in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Quebec.
New Yorkers endured about 30 hours without power when the United States experienced its worst blackout ever August 14, 2003."
About 50 million people lost power on August 14, 2003, when a tree branch touching high-power transmission lines in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Quebec.
New Yorkers endured about 30 hours without power when the United States experienced its worst blackout ever August 14, 2003."
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