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Christian Perronne au Défi de la vérité : ses premiers mots après sa mise à l'écart
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11 views • December 19, 2020
18 déc. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yhdN2v7o94
France-Soir : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AuOxCr9TZ0TtEgL1zpIgA
Le Pr Perronne au Défi de la vérité, notre nouvelle émission : au micro de Richard Boutry, il a relaté son entretien du matin matin même et déclaré qu’avec l’assistance de son avocat, il va attaquer certains médecins devant le Conseil de l’Ordre.
France-Soir : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AuOxCr9TZ0TtEgL1zpIgA
Le Pr Perronne au Défi de la vérité, notre nouvelle émission : au micro de Richard Boutry, il a relaté son entretien du matin matin même et déclaré qu’avec l’assistance de son avocat, il va attaquer certains médecins devant le Conseil de l’Ordre.
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