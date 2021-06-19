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How not to get arrested for trespassing on public property -- Peggy Hall
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41 views • June 19, 2021
Jun 18, 2021
This is a short excerpt from a 50-minute video with Dr. Brian Murphy, who is a scientist who specializes in clinical trials. His question was about getting arrested for trespassing on private property, that is open to the public. When churches are being used for public business, they now are considered a place of public accommodation and must abide by all laws. CA Penal Code 602 states that you are not trespassing when you are in a public accommodation for lawful reasons.
You can see the entire interview here at my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
Boost your visibility with California patriots by listing your local group for FREE!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
This is a short excerpt from a 50-minute video with Dr. Brian Murphy, who is a scientist who specializes in clinical trials. His question was about getting arrested for trespassing on private property, that is open to the public. When churches are being used for public business, they now are considered a place of public accommodation and must abide by all laws. CA Penal Code 602 states that you are not trespassing when you are in a public accommodation for lawful reasons.
You can see the entire interview here at my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
Boost your visibility with California patriots by listing your local group for FREE!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
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