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A Conversation with Honolulu Communications Director Tim Sakahara: Will The Mayor Move The Goal Posts?
Liberty Press
Liberty Press
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60 views • September 25, 2021
On September 24, 2021, Patricia and Kyle went to the Honolulu Hale to try to make an appointment for a town hall meeting for the People with mayor Rick Blangiardi. Communications director Tim Sakahara said the mayor was not in his office and referred us to their website to make an appointment. Kyle asked if the mayor was going to move the goal posts. Sakahara said he was not aware of the class 1 recall on PCR tests and he was also not aware that the Pfizer vaccine was still only under emergency use authorization and not fully approved.

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