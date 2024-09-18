Cancer Secrets Bonus Episode 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ebook #1: Cancer’s Natural Antidote: Protocols for Prevention and Healing
https://cancerdecodedseries.com/antidote-cs/?uid=343&oid=23&affid=19
- Explore the crucial role of metabolic flexibility in cancer prevention.
- Explore the drastic increase in sugar consumption over the years and its impact on metabolic diseases.
- Dr. Winters presents evidence that even a short-term switch to an organic diet can clear pesticide residues and potentially halt mechanisms driving cancer.
- Explore strategies for addressing advanced cancer cases, including aggressive treatment for infectionsAnd so much more!
Cancer Decoded Trailer:
https://cancerdecodedseries.com/trailer-cs/?uid=337&oid=23&affid=19