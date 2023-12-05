Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for December 2, 2023

Quo Vadis

Dec 4, 2023

Dear children:





MY ETERNAL LOVE WISHES THAT THOSE who HAVE NOT APPROACHED ME, DO it NOW.





FROM THIS PLACE WHERE I AM ADDRESSING YOU, MY LOVE EXPANDS it SO THAT it REACHES THOSE who have ALLOWED ME TO PENETRATE within THEIR HEARTs.





I have given My Word so that they decide to convert and thus save the soul.





I call you so that each of you come to Me aware, convinced and converted that I am Who I am.





There are so many who remain in darkness by not recognizing the enemy of the soul and allow him to make you his slaves, so that you can contribute to withdrawing me from My Altars in My Temples, as well as My Mother.





My dear ones, solar flares cause serious damage, not only in communications and lighting, but in tectonic faults, the climate, alters them causing serious social problems.





EVERYONE HAS THE FREEDOM TO ACCEPT ME OR NOT.





It IS MY DUTY TO REPEAT TO THEM WHAT I SUFFER WHEN I AM DESPISED AND am DECEIVED BY THOSE whom I LOVE.





My children, the so contaminated water causes damage in the carelessness of each of you and radioactive waste that endangers human life.





Look up that the signs are not long in coming, the trumpets of My Angels travel the Earth with the announcement of new and serious conflicts between countries, serious atmospheric phenomena that force your brothers and sisters to change places to live.





Pray, My children, pray for Argentina, chaos is approaching.





Pray My children, pray the volcanoes are activated causing a lot of human losses.





Pray my children, I entrust you to protect the little ones.





Pray children, pray for Europe, you will suffer to the point of being weaned by communism; this has not disappeared, but leads you to suffer.





Beloved children, what was prophesied by My Mother is being fulfilled and you are not prepared spiritually.





In the face of chaos, the human creature loses precaution, prevention and performs unimaginable and irrational acts.





Act prudently, the Antichrist smiles when he gains ground in souls.





You are true, love your neighbor and renew your heart so that the weeds that you possess are expelled and so you maintain a soft heart.





BELOVED CHILDREN, THEY ARE BEING PURIFIED AND WILL COME TO LOOK AT THE VERACITY OF MY CALLS.





LIVE IN PEACE AND WAIT TO SEE THE TRIUMPH OF MY MOTHER'S IMMACULATE HEART.





I bless your senses so that you have them in total disposition to follow me and grow spiritually being reasonable to My Calls.





Pray children, pray with your heart.





I bless you.





Your Jesus.





The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria de Bonilla.





Brothers and Sisters:





Once again Our Lord Jesus Christ tells us: "My Eternal Love desires that those who have not come near Me, do so now."





Let's remember what Our Lord told us in 2013:





Here is the message of OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST to Luz de Maria for August 23, 2013:





My Beloved People:





Strive, make an effort, make an effort because this moment is at the same time a blessing for those who become aware of the severity of this very moment.





This is also one of blessing and mercy for those who approach Me.





I stand before the lost sheep, before the prodigal son, before the day laborer who has arrived at the end of the afternoon.





I come to gather anyone who wants to amend their life.





I am Love, I love everyone, I want to rescue everyone, but it is urgent that they dispose and surrender the human will and accept Me in their lives.





I AM ETERNAL LOVE AND I WAIT FOR EVERY SOUL AS IF it WERE THE ONLY ONE TO ENJOY it WITH the Gold of Ophir..





Brothers and Sisters, the Advent season that we are about to begin is the propitious time for us to go to the Lord, aware, converted and convinced that He is Our Savior and liberator.





The Lord asks us to accept him freely and to stop for the times we have made Him suffer by despising our most needy brothers and sisters and for those who despise His Blessed Mother.





May our conversion effort be truly effective and allow us to see the Triumph of Mary's Immaculate Heart. Come, Lord Jesus!

Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oREnDQwwTx4