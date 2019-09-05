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Meet The Individuals Telling Trump We Need A Social Credit Score
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23 views • September 05, 2019
Tom Pappert joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer in a discussion about certain individuals that may be attempting to lead President Trump into behaving like a tyrant and why patriots must take this seriously.
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