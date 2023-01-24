Welcome To Proverbs Club.Avoid The Mocker.
Proverbs 22:10 (NIV).
10) Drive out the mocker, and out goes strife;
quarrels and insults are ended.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Civility demands removing detractors from the conversation
before they expose their animosity.
