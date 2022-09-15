No Church Anywhere Wants Anyone to Know This

No one with the most basic of mathematics skills will ever concede that Friday afternoon to Sunday before sunrise equals 3 days and nights. It simply isn't possible, yet somehow, we're to believe that it is. Why is it that with the extensive seminary and other scholastic training do priests and pastors around the world insist upon holding Good Friday and Sunday Sunrise services? Is it due to a lack of integrity, a willingness to go along to get along, or simple stupidity? Let's find out.
