North Gaza Palestinians Return7 To Stunning Extensive Destruction From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops
عائلة قصي سامر
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syczSa_2nx4&t
فرحنا بعودتنا إلي الشمال بس لما شفنا بيتنا كانت صدمة .تابعوا الفيديو للآخر ارفعوا الفيديو لكل للعالم
We were glad to be back in the north, but when we saw our house it was a shock.Follow the video to the other, upload the video to the world
Arab Ambience
https://youtu.be/4BgG7e7HD-M?t=1540
NEW VIDEO FROM GAZA PALESTINE 27 Jan 2025