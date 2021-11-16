Low Dose Immunotherapy - A Breakthrough in Allergy Treatment

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Low Dose Immunotherapy (LDI) is a more convenient and cost-effective solution to allergy treatment. LDI’s broader effects are faster acting and longer lasting than conventional allergy treatments and have a 90% success rate in symptom reduction.
On this week’s podcast, Dr. Hotze discusses all things ALLERGIES and how Low Dose Immunotherapy is forever changing how we treat them!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.