Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pierre Poilievre Pandering with Hookah Pipe
channel image
Absolute Reality Clips
2 Subscribers
46 views
Published Yesterday

Very reminiscent of Hillary Clinton's 'hot sauce' interview when pandering for the black votes. Pierre Poilievre is the pet opposition to Kanada's Kommunist Liberal party. Wow!!!!

Keywords
hillary clintonpoliticsfraudpanderingwowhot saucepierre poilievrehookah pipepaid opposition

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket