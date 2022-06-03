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Bible Prophecy about the Queen of England
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197 views • June 03, 2022
Must see video. It appears the bible is encrypted for todays events. Elizabeth in Hebrew means Sheba, and that opens up a parallel to the Queen of Sheba in the bible. Isaiah has a specific 70 year prophecy, and June 02nd was the Queen's 70th Jubilee in England.
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