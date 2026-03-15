3 Affordable, Lower-than-Average Deuterium Content Bottled Water Brands & a Great Value Source of (mostly) WILD-CAUGHT DHA Omega-3s

Short video going over:

1. some affordable sources to get the most important nutrient (according to retired neurosurgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse), DHA, from wholesale buying club, Restaurant Depot, that's sold on

https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart

This is my shortened $10 off Instacart referral link when you create a new account





2. 3 bottled water brands that have lower-than-average deuterium content (below 150 parts per million): VOSS, Icelandic Glacial Water, & San Pellegrino

which are sold by some of the sellers also at

https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart





Learn all about nature's #1 natural toxin & a heavy isotope of hydrogen @

https://linktr.ee/deuteriumForDummies





To test your level of deuterium & also order 5 or 10 ppm of deuterium-depleted water, visit

https://DrinkLiteWater.com

Enter "referred by Danny Tseng" under both "Company" & "Special Shipping Instructions" for a possible discount or free S&H





For better brain & mental health by having an optimal Omega-3 Index level (between 8 & 12%, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/Omega3s101

https://tinyurl.com/EssentialFattyAcidsForDummies

Since ignorance is the MOST EXPENSIVE thing, to be able to have the FREE time to learn new, actionable information so you can regain or maintain your physical & menta health by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch the videos below

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 doc, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep

To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& view

https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse

To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey

Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/

https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp

To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada

Contact my COO,

[email protected]

334.530.9045

To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup