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Quite sure a Sermon with actual reference to 2/22
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537 views • February 27, 2022
Nearly everything was said to those who want and can hear, the destruction and the threat is communicated, everything happened what was predicted and was called conspiration - theory and in reality even much much more was brought through
- resistance was definitely not enough, way too late, but the truth which has a name has already won, but only for those who accepted and invited Him in their life and live it with and towards Him ...
- resistance was definitely not enough, way too late, but the truth which has a name has already won, but only for those who accepted and invited Him in their life and live it with and towards Him ...
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