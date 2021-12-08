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Schwab's School of Dictators || A Minute to Midnite
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112 views • December 08, 2021
The majority of people have no clue as to the end goals that the global elite have for them. Nor do they realise that Jacinda Ardern, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Emmanuel Macron, Bill Gates, Gavin Newsom, Angela Merkel, Pete Buttigieg, Victor Orban and many other leaders, were all schooled in a program (Young Global Leaders) run by WEF founder and trans-humanist advocate Klaus Schwab. The shocking truth!
* Source: A Minute to Midnite - https://aminutetomidnite.com/
* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
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* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical and psychological health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
* Source: A Minute to Midnite - https://aminutetomidnite.com/
* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical and psychological health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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