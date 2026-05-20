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"Thyroid & Gallbladder Removed? Reverse Type 2 Diabetes & End Back/Neck Pain – Dr. Joel Wallach"
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Thyroid & Gallbladder Removed? Reverse Type 2 Diabetes & End Back/Neck Pain – Dr. Joel Wallach

https://Infohealthnews.com

(800) 212-2613


In this powerful call, Dr. Joel Wallach shares exactly what to do when you've had your thyroid removed (due to cancer) and your gallbladder taken out, while struggling with Type 2 Diabetes, menopause, and chronic back & neck pain.


✅ Key Advice from Dr. Wallach:

• The real root cause most doctors miss

• Why gluten intolerance is destroying nutrient absorption

• Critical diet changes (what to remove immediately – including certain "healthy" vegetables)

• Exact Youngevity supplement protocol recommended:

   - 2 Healthy Brain & Heart Packs https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-2-0.html

   - Gluco Gel https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-gluco-gel-240-caps.html?sku=21252

   - Sweet eze (for blood sugar support) https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/slender-fx-trade-sweet-eze-trade-120-capsules-1.html?sku=21014

   - Ultimate Enzymes (bile support – "gallbladder in a bottle") https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-enzymes-120-capsules.html

   - Vitamin D3 https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-vitamin-d3.html

   - Glucogenix™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/glucogenix-60-tablets-565.html


Dr. Wallach explains how to support blood sugar, joint & cartilage repair, immune system, and overall healing naturally – even without these organs.


🔥 If you're dealing with organ removal side effects, diabetes, or unexplained pain, this episode could change everything.


👉 Get the full protocol and 90 essential nutrients here: https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/health-nutrition/90-for-life.html


📌 Timestamps:

00:00 - Call Introduction

01:20 - Patient Background (Thyroid Cancer, Gallbladder Removed, T2 Diabetes, Pain)

03:00 - Root Cause & Diet Changes

05:30 - Supplement Recommendations


#DrJoelWallach #ThyroidRemoved #GallbladderRemoved #Type2Diabetes #BackPain #NaturalHealing


⚠️ This is for educational purposes only. Always consult with your healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet or supplements, especially if you are on medication.


Subscribe for more Dr. Joel Wallach calls & health wisdom!

Keywords
holistic healthinflammationjoint painautoimmune diseaseblood sugar controljoel wallachthyroid diseasedr wallachdead doctors dont liegallbladder diseaseneuropathy painsupplements for diabetes
Chapters

00:00- Call Introduction

01:20- Patient Background (Thyroid Cancer, Gallbladder Removed, T2 Diabetes, Pain)

03:00- Root Cause & Diet Changes

05:30- Supplement Recommendations

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