Thyroid & Gallbladder Removed? Reverse Type 2 Diabetes & End Back/Neck Pain – Dr. Joel Wallach

https://Infohealthnews.com

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In this powerful call, Dr. Joel Wallach shares exactly what to do when you've had your thyroid removed (due to cancer) and your gallbladder taken out, while struggling with Type 2 Diabetes, menopause, and chronic back & neck pain.





✅ Key Advice from Dr. Wallach:

• The real root cause most doctors miss

• Why gluten intolerance is destroying nutrient absorption

• Critical diet changes (what to remove immediately – including certain "healthy" vegetables)

• Exact Youngevity supplement protocol recommended:

- 2 Healthy Brain & Heart Packs https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-2-0.html

- Gluco Gel https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-gluco-gel-240-caps.html?sku=21252

- Sweet eze (for blood sugar support) https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/slender-fx-trade-sweet-eze-trade-120-capsules-1.html?sku=21014

- Ultimate Enzymes (bile support – "gallbladder in a bottle") https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-enzymes-120-capsules.html

- Vitamin D3 https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-vitamin-d3.html

- Glucogenix™ https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/glucogenix-60-tablets-565.html





Dr. Wallach explains how to support blood sugar, joint & cartilage repair, immune system, and overall healing naturally – even without these organs.





🔥 If you're dealing with organ removal side effects, diabetes, or unexplained pain, this episode could change everything.





👉 Get the full protocol and 90 essential nutrients here: https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/health-nutrition/90-for-life.html





📌 Timestamps:

00:00 - Call Introduction

01:20 - Patient Background (Thyroid Cancer, Gallbladder Removed, T2 Diabetes, Pain)

03:00 - Root Cause & Diet Changes

05:30 - Supplement Recommendations





#DrJoelWallach #ThyroidRemoved #GallbladderRemoved #Type2Diabetes #BackPain #NaturalHealing





⚠️ This is for educational purposes only. Always consult with your healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet or supplements, especially if you are on medication.





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