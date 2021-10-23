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IM GOING TO SAY WHAT NO-ONE ELSE WILL SAY! THESE DOCTER'S ARE NOT HUMAN AT ALL
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450 views • October 23, 2021
THIS DOCTER SAID THERE IS NO LONG TERM AFFECT AT ALL, SHE ALSO SAYS ITS SAFE, THESE DOCTER'S ARE NOT HUMAN AT ALL, ITS THE END TIMES MY GOOD FELLOW BRO'S AND SIS.
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