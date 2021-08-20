The Silent War Ep. 6085: Vax Fails, FBI - Jan 6th NO Insurrection, Audit BOMBSHELLS - GOP Notices!

In this episode of The Silent War-Landmark Study confirms COVID Vaccines Much Less Effective than advertised, but tens of thousands will receive them without parents in a giant stadium vaccine camp in Australia anyway.The FBI Admitting January 6th was not an insurrection.Breakthroughs in 2020 election audits as well as GOP Traitors blocking the AuditThe GOP Finally admits election fraud occurred - something they've ignored (except to fundraise on) til now.PETA seem to be murdering pets en masse.And the Democrat Biden Obama Regime knew the Taliban would invade, and were warned by their own people.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat